Pens Points: A Thanksgiving Eve Feast?

Evgeni Malkin will miss tonight’s game, we reflect on Jake Guentzel’s one-year anniversary, and the Penguins teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a great cause. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

It was announced yesterday that the Penguins would be without the services of Evgeni Malkin for at least tonight’s game against the Canucks. Malkin is said to be dealing with an upper-body injury. [Pensburgh]

At a position that already brings a lot of question marks with it, Malkin’s absence will test the Penguins’ depth at center. [Post-Gazette]

Jake Guentzel made his Penguins debut one year ago yesterday. [Post-Gazette]

Speaking of both Guentzel and center depth, could Jake center the second line? [Trib Live]

The Penguins helped brighten the day of a few young men from the Make-A-Wish Foundation by giving them special, one-day contracts. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

History shows that if you’re not in a good position by Thanksgiving, it may be tough for you to rebound and catch a playoff spot. [Chicago Tribune]

There is a man who is in charge of painting portraits for everyone who claimed a spot on the NHL’s ‘Top 100’ list. [Sportsnet]