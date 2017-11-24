Pens Points: Battle in Beantown
Pens Points: Battle in Beantown
The Penguins are still searching for offense (obvs), Jake Guentzel seems content while playing at center, and the Penguins reliance on resilience should serve them well. All this and more in today’s Pens Points!
Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...
Penguins and offense should go hand-in-hand. However, as November draws to a close, the Penguins are still searching for this. [Trib Live]
Should the Penguins need him there for an extended period of time, Jake Guentzel seems ‘fine’ in his switch to center. [Post-Gazette]
The NHL’s Thanksgiving playoff rule doesn't look to be applicable to the Penguins. [Post-Gazette]
Resilience is a quality that is needed to succeed throughout an NHL season. The Penguins have quite the history with the trait. This should serve them well going forward. [Post-Gazette]
News and notes from around the league...
Sportsnet broke down four potential teams the NHL could expand or relocate to. [Sportsnet]
The Golden Knights seemed to have defied every aspect and broken every rule of a traditional expansion team. With that, they look to be well on their way to making the playoffs in their first season. [Chicago Tribune]
Suburbia and the NHL don't seem to mix. [Toronto Star]
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019