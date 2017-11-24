Pens Points: Battle in Beantown

The Penguins are still searching for offense (obvs), Jake Guentzel seems content while playing at center, and the Penguins reliance on resilience should serve them well. All this and more in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Penguins and offense should go hand-in-hand. However, as November draws to a close, the Penguins are still searching for this. [Trib Live]

Should the Penguins need him there for an extended period of time, Jake Guentzel seems ‘fine’ in his switch to center. [Post-Gazette]

The NHL’s Thanksgiving playoff rule doesn't look to be applicable to the Penguins. [Post-Gazette]

Resilience is a quality that is needed to succeed throughout an NHL season. The Penguins have quite the history with the trait. This should serve them well going forward. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the league...

Sportsnet broke down four potential teams the NHL could expand or relocate to. [Sportsnet]

The Golden Knights seemed to have defied every aspect and broken every rule of a traditional expansion team. With that, they look to be well on their way to making the playoffs in their first season. [Chicago Tribune]

Suburbia and the NHL don't seem to mix. [Toronto Star]