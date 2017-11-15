Pens Points: Finally, A Victory

There’s a recap of last night’s game, Mike Sullivan is preaching a very simple message to his players, and Mark Recchi was finally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Penguins and Sabres met last night at PPG Paints Arena and it was quite the back and forth game. The Penguins didn’t have a lead through the entire game until 16 seconds into overtime. [Recap]

Mike Sullivan has a simple message that can go a long way: Stay out of the penalty box. [Trib Live]

For many of the Penguins’ younger players, last night’s return of former assistant GM Jason Botterill was a special one. [Post-Gazette]

After a 22-year career, Mark Recchi is finally where he belongs. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the league...

Former Penguin, Jussi Jokinen, was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Mike Cammalleri. [Jewels From The Crown]

Don Cherry was very, very close to becoming the head coach of an NHL Expansion Team in Hamilton, Ontario. [Sportsnet]

Our old friend Antti Niemi was claimed off of waivers (for the second time this year) by the Canadiens. [Eyes On The Prize]