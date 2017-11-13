Pens Points: Fixing Some Issues

Mark Recchi’s Hall of Fame dream is realized, Matt Hunwick’s concussion recovery has slowed just a bit, and the top power-play unit may have a little bit of a different look moving forward. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

For Mark Recchi, the Hall of Fame isn’t a dream anymore. [Penguins]

Penguins defender Matt Hunwick has been out for some time now with a concussion. It seems that he’s hit a bit of a wall when it comes to getting over that last hurdle. [Post-Gazette]

The lack of discipline, and as a result more shorthanded playing time for the Penguins, is something that they are not happy with. [Post-Gazette]

It looks as if Evgeni Malkin has joined Alex Ovechkin’s ‘Putin Team’. [Post-Gazette]

If you’ve observed the Penguins’ power-play over the last game or two, you may have noticed more of Justin Schultz rather than Kris Letang. This time-share was created in hopes of alleviating some of Letang’s recent struggles. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the league...

Former Penguin, Jarome Iginla, isn’t looking to hang up his skates. [Sportsnet]

There are some really, really strange items in the Hockey Hall of Fame. [ESPN]