Pens Points: Home Cooking

Pens return home for only second time in November with Sabres in town. Schedule becoming more favorable. Crosby not concerned about goal drought. Recchi enters the Hall of Fame. Prospect suspended in the AHL.

For only the second time this month the Penguins will play a game on home ice tonight against the visiting Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. This will mark the first meeting between the sides this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Here is your daily dose of Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Last night, Mark Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Before the ceremony, the “Wrecking Ball” reflected on his illustrious career that spanned over 20 seasons and included three Stanley Cup championships. [The Players’ Tribune]

Recchi is a former player for the Penguins and currently serving as an assistant coach on Mike Sullivan’s staff, but Recchi may not be the only current Pens employee destined to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the future. [Trib Live]

So far this season, of the 19 games the Penguins have played, 13 of them have been on the road. Safe to say the players are looking forward to the upcoming stretch where they will play five of their next seven in Pittsburgh to close out November. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Every year the Penguins partake in a variety of community service activities all throughout the city of Pittsburgh. One of their annual traditions is serving Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate and on Monday afternoon the team was in the Homestead section of the city doing just that. [WPXI]

Mired in a goal scoring drought, Sidney Crosby was finally able to put a puck in the net against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. The only catch is the goal was scored in the shootout. Although it will not count towards his season total, Crosby admitted it was just nice to see the puck go in for a change. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Speaking on the topic of the said goal drought, Crosby is not concerned about his lack of scoring and knows everything will come around for him in time. [NHL]

Some news from down on the farm, Pens prospect Andrey Pedan has been suspended three games for charging. The incident occurred during the first period of WBS overtime victory over the Providence Bruins. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Gary Bettman took part of a Q&A over the weekend in Toronto and here are some of the highlights of what the NHL commissioner said regarding the Olympics, future expansion, and much more. [ESPN]

Early season struggles can lead to unemployment for coaches failing to live up to expectations. A few notable names are already on the hot seat and the schedule has not even hit the quarter pole. [Bleacher Report]