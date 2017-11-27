Pens Points: It’s Pittsburgh. It’s Philadelphia.

The starts to games may be the most important factor for the Penguins, Phil Kessel deserves all the hot dogs, and the Penguins are helping dentists stay in business. All this and more in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

On Saturday, longtime Penguin and current Lightning forward, Chris Kunitz, returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in June. [Trib Live]

It was evident in Saturday’s win over the Lightning and it’ll ring true for the remainder of the season. For the Penguins, it all starts... with their starts. [Post-Gazette]

Phil Kessel is the team’s MVP so far this season. As such, he’s enjoying life nowadays. [Post-Gazette]

If I were to lose a tooth and I wasn't under the supervision of a dentist, I would probably cry. The Penguins knowingly accept this as an occupational hazard. [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins’ power-play was firing on all cylinders during Saturday’s win. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the league...

The Oilers are having quite the season. As of this writing, at 8-13-2, they are floundering, even with Connor McDavid and company. Once seen as a staple on their offense, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has started to garner some trade interest. [Sportsnet]

Here’s a look at how rookies around the league are making an impact for their clubs. [The Hockey News]