Pens Points: More Trade Speculation

One final day off for the Penguins before they begin their December schedule with a home and home series with the Buffalo Sabres.

If the Ian Cole trade drama wasn’t enough for you then you’re in luck because trade speculation has ramped up even harder now that goaltender Matt Murray will be sidelined for a few weeks. [ESPN]

Speaking of Cole, the trade winds have not cooled over this mini-break in the schedule and it still appears he could be traded at any moment if they right deal comes along. Speculation at the moment says there could be quite a few takers on the defenseman if Rutherford decides to pull the trigger. [Fan Rag Sports]

Through all the ups and downs the Penguins have experienced so far this season the one constant has been the power play. Clicking at a 26.3% success rate, good enough for second in the league, the man advantage has been a weapon. Without Evgeni Malkin on the top unit, the power play continues to light the lamp. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

No surprise here but Matt Murray was officially placed on injured reserve today with a lower body injury. Murray is listed as “out indefinitely” and will be replaced on the roster by Casey DeSmith. [CBS Sports]

If you pay attention to Penguins’ farm system you are likely familiar with Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. For those us who aren’t as tied in to minor league happenings, here is a quick primer on the new goaltending duo. [Trib Live]

When you watch him play, you can understand the importance of Patric Hornqvist and his role on the ice. With an expected rise in the salary cap coming, it may be wise for the Pens to get Horny locked up with a contract extension before the summer hits. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Every season the year’s previous Stanley Cup champion donates a championship ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. For the second straight year, it was the Penguins making the donation during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. [Penguins]

Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups was hard but Sidney Crosby knows if the Penguins are going to win a third consecutive championship they difficulty will be ramped up even further. [CBC]

Following promising offseasons that led to talk of playoffs, things could not be going worse for perennial NHL bottom feeders the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres who continue to be the poster boys for failure in their respective conferences. [SB Nation]

Concussions are a very serious issue in the sporting world and the NHL is no exemption to the fact. The brain disease known as CTE is a growing problem that the league does not seem to be viewing it as a serious threat. [NPR]