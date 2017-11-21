Pens Points: Resting Up

Schedule break gives Pens a hard practice. Archibald hoping patience pays off with playing time. Penalty kill struggles. Salary cap boost will could benefit Penguins in big way.

Given how the schedule was set up to start the season, this three day break between games seems like an eternity for us fans. Not to worry, the Penguins are back in action tomorrow night against the Vancouver Canucks.

A break in the schedule afforded the Pens a few days off to rest but it also gave head coach Mike Sullivan the opportunity to mix things up at practice and send the players through the meat grinder with an uptempo workout. [Trib Live]

Numbers show the fourth line has been a major issue for the Pens to this point in the season which could lead to some lineup changes in the near future. One player who may find his way into the lineup is Josh Archibald, who is hoping his patience pays off with more game action. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

After a strong start to the season, the Penguins penalty kill has taken a nosedive in the recent weeks and burnt them on Saturday night against the Blackhawks. Even with the recent struggles, the team expects the unit to bounce back moving forward. [Penguins]

Over the weekend, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman gave positive news on the league’s revenue situation which led to speculation of a huge spike in the salary cap over the summer. The increase could provide a big boost to the Penguins when it comes to retaining or signing new players. [Pensburgh]

As players return from injury it means the ones called up to replace them are sent back down to the minors. On Monday, the Penguins returned defenseman Frank Corrado to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. [Penguins]

One key to the Penguins continued success is their board play and the support they provide to one another to retrieve the puck and get it out of the zone going the other way. [The Hockey Writers]

There won’t be any NHL talent at the Olympics this year but the competition will still go on and the USA will still compete for gold in South Korea. Here is a preview of who you could see donning the red, white, and blue in February. [CBS Sports]

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas will have plenty of time to think about his slash to head of Winnipeg Jets Mathieu Perreault. The NHL handed Gudas a 10 game suspension for his actions. [Philly.com]

Staying on the topic of suspensions, Austin Watson of the Nashville Predators will serve two games for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Dominic Toninato on Saturday night. [The Tennessean]