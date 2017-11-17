Pens Points: Silencing the Senate

There’s a recap of last night’s game, the Penguins’ third line comes into focus, and Evgeni Malkin talks about this ‘Putin Team’ thing. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Penguins and Senators met in Ottawa last night. Thanks to Matt Murray and some key deflections, the Penguins found themselves on the right side of a 3-1 win. [Recap]

The Penguins’ third line is starting to become its most consistent line. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin has finally opened up about joining the ‘Putin Team.’ [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins may be in a class of their own when it comes to video tributes of former employees or players. You can thank Ray Shero for all of that. [Post-Gazette]

One might be a little hesitant to block shots, especially after a really ugly face/mouth injury. Ian Cole is not that guy. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Red Wings’ Luke Witkowski has been suspended for 10 games after coming back onto the ice after being sent off by an official. [NHL]

There is certainly some interest to bring an NHL team to Houston. That is coming from the new Houston Rockets owner. [ESPN]

This game recap isn’t just any ordinary recap. This was the recap of the Arizona Coyotes first regulation win... of the season. [Five For Howling]

Cam Atkinson and the Blue Jackets have agreed to a contract extension. [The Cannon]