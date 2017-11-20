Pens Points: Thankful for This Break

Stats may be starting to tell a story for the Penguins, Kris Letang is hoping to put his early season struggles behind him, and Sidney Crosby is amazed by an incredible moment in the NHL’s history. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today’s Pens Points!

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

It was announced last night that the Penguins and Flyers will meet for another outdoor game, this time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will take place in 2019. [Pensburgh]

Recent statistics may show that the Penguins are close to looking like their old selves once again. [Trib Live]

After missing an extended period of time with a concussion, Matt Hunwick is glad to be back and ready to play. [Post-Gazette]

From one injured player to another: Carter Rowney appears to be showing positive signs as he aims for a return to the lineup. [Post-Gazette]

With a very up and down season so far, Kris Letang feels like he is starting to put some of the early inconsistencies behind him. [Post-Gazette]

Mario Lemieux’s magnificent feat of scoring five goals in five different ways is something that amazes Sidney Crosby. [NHL]

News and notes from around the league...

When you play for as long as Jaromir Jagr has, you’re bound to have an endless amount of stories to tell. [Washington Post]

Chance the Rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and took part in a very funny hockey skit. But this skit highlights a much larger problem for the NHL and hockey as a whole: it’s quite an inaccessible product. [Fear The Fin]

After looking quite pedestrian for the Washington Capitals during their postseason run last year, has Kevin Shattenkirk regained his proper form? [Blueshirt Banter]