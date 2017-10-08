Pens' Reaves fights Predators, then wears Steelers helmet in postgame interview

If any Pittsburgh Penguins fans were unsteady about what the team gave up to acquire St. Louis Blues enforcer Ryan Reaves over the summer, their qualms may have been eased after Saturday's action.

Downing the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators 4-0 was enough reason for Steel City to celebrate this weekend, especially after Matt Murray and Co. were embarrassed 10-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the week.

But Reaves, taking the ice for the second time as a Penguin against Nashville, earned himself a warm welcome at PPG Paints Arena thanks to some scuffling, some taunting and one lovable dose of postgame shenanigans.

First, there was fighting, which the former Blues winger has been known to pursue.

Ryan Reaves is a baaaaaad bad man pic.twitter.com/HSAP7eXx5a — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 8, 2017

Then there was some playful poking fun at the Predators who drew his ire, particularly Cody McLeod.

It's official. The fans LOVE @rreaves75.



He gives a nice little wave over to McLeod in the sin bin.



Fans chanting REAVES! REAVES! REAVES! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2017

And then, to top it all, there was Reaves' postgame interview, conducted entirely -- inexplicably but admiringly -- in a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet.

This is how Ryan Reaves is conducting his postgame interview. #TheLegendGrows -MC pic.twitter.com/gtVdRVqfQ7 — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 8, 2017

Welcome to Pittsburgh.