Pens' Reaves fights Predators, then wears Steelers helmet in postgame interview

Pittsburgh's new enforcer makes his presence felt against the defending Western Conference champs

If any Pittsburgh Penguins fans were unsteady about what the team gave up to acquire St. Louis Blues enforcer Ryan Reaves over the summer, their qualms may have been eased after Saturday's action.

Downing the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators 4-0 was enough reason for Steel City to celebrate this weekend, especially after Matt Murray and Co. were embarrassed 10-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the week.

But Reaves, taking the ice for the second time as a Penguin against Nashville, earned himself a warm welcome at PPG Paints Arena thanks to some scuffling, some taunting and one lovable dose of postgame shenanigans.

First, there was fighting, which the former Blues winger has been known to pursue.

Then there was some playful poking fun at the Predators who drew his ire, particularly Cody McLeod.

And then, to top it all, there was Reaves' postgame interview, conducted entirely -- inexplicably but admiringly -- in a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet.

Welcome to Pittsburgh.

