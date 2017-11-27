Pens vs. Flyers Recap: Crosby’s OT goal caps wild win

Sidney Crosby with a 3 point night against the Flyers in a Pens OT win, Matt Murray leaves the game with a leg injury

Lineups

As expected the Penguins go with the same group of skaters from Saturday night’s win, with Matt Murray back in goal. Ian Cole is a healthy scratch for the third straight game and Evgeni Malkin misses another to injury.

1st period

Pretty boring early, both teams with some sloppy scrambles and hard work along the boards and a couple of chances here and there but nothing too exciting.

Then Jake Guentzel gets the Pens on the board with his 10th goal of the season, taking a nice indirect pass off the wall from Justin Schultz and snapping a puck far-side past Brian Elliott.

That's four goals in four games for @jakenbake20. pic.twitter.com/1cNhICWlI8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2017

Crazy thing is, a few minutes before Guentzel had a similar shot from along the right side of the ice and shot short-side high on Elliott. Perhaps a setup to catch the goalie leaning the second time around?

Shots end up 17-10 in favor of Pittsburgh after 1 period.

2nd period

After a fairly dull first, the refs figure to put their stamp on the game calling 2 penalties on 2 Penguin defensemen within 39 seconds of each other. Cool.

Shayne Ghostbear wastes little time turning the 5v3 into a Flyers goal with a nice hard shot that Tom Kuhnhackl doesn’t block for some reason.

A goal from never hurt! pic.twitter.com/CKKAqX5K42 — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 28, 2017

The Pens kill off the other penalty, eventually get a power play of their own but fancy passing leads to bad decisions and the Flyers actually get the better scoring chance when Batton Boy Claude Giroux has nothing but Patric Hornqvist in front of an empty net but luckily Hornqvist makes the block and the score stays 1-1.

The Flyers hit the post 3 times in the second but fail to score because they’re dumb but finally get a goal from an outside shot and traffic in front from Travis Konecny to score his third goal of the season and make to 2-1 Philly.

Travis Konecny scores, the Flyers are now in the lead! pic.twitter.com/iO1HDZZUhz — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 28, 2017

Murray would leave the game soon after, Jakub Voracek slides into him and Murray’s knee jams back into the post in a weird and bad looking way. He’d skate off with help and put little-to-no weight on his right leg.

In the final minute of the period the Pens can’t escape out down just one goal, Matt Hunwick makes a late partner pass and Chad Ruhwedel goes weakly up the boards and Carl Hagelin can’t get out of the zone. Puck goes back and it’s in the net and over Tristan Jarry on one of the first shots he sees in relief. 3-1

Sean Couturier puts the Flyers up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/qR2cEgh6bk — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 28, 2017

Shots are 31-25 in favor of Pittsburgh after 2, but they’re down a starting goalie and by 2 goals on the scoreboard.

3rd period

Luckily, the Pens have quite a response early in the 3rd. And from who else but Patric Hornqvist is the originator of it. He draws a penalty and then scores a beauty of a goal to chip a floating puck out of mid-air and past Elliott 3-2.

Patric Hornqvist’s goal extends his point streak to three games (1G-2A). He has seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A). pic.twitter.com/3A5Rep3t3b — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2017

Dave Hakstol is challenging this goal for goaltender interference, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/FcaN3bXK12 — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 28, 2017

Not even close to goalie interference, cuz.

Next shift, Bryan Rust looks like he does a Hornqvist impression, blocking as shot, winning a foot race with Ghost bear and depositing the puck past a hapless Elliott, actually deflecting his own shot-rebound up and over the goalie in a similar play to the Hornqvist goal but at a much higher speed. Just like that and just 1:46 into the 3rd, a 3-1 game has become a 3-3 game.

The Flyers get it back though, Michael Raffl with a nice play to avoid Kessel’s defense, and Jarry’s poke check is early and avoidable so Raffl’s got a whole open net for his backhander. 4-3 with just 3:41 left in the game.

But it’s not a winner, because Jake Guentzel is the bestest. Goes to the net and Schultz’s shot hits him and dribbles past Elliott.

The kid is CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/oZsHKPqXSL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2017

The Pens get a power play because Voracek clears the puck over the glass. Conor Sheary hits the post with time almost running out, and man that would have been nice but it wasn’t to be.

Overtime

The Pens get some looks on the 4v3 power play but no goals. Just after the penalty expires, they remedy that and end the game. Kris Letang with a beauty of a shot/pass looking for and finding the deflection off Sidney Crosby’s stick. 5-4 Pens. Game over.

Breaking News: Sidney Crosby is very good at hockey, must credit @ShawnPhillips24 #pens pic.twitter.com/bb6LBHPjwG — Shawn Phillips (@ShawnPhillips24) November 28, 2017

Some Thoughts