Peter Cehlarik will be out for at least a month
Not ideal, as the kid was beginning to hit his stride.
It’s an announcement most were expecting, but one that’s still disappointing to hear: Peter Cehlarik will be out at least four weeks, per the Bruins.
The team announced before tonight’s game that Cehlarik suffered a “lower body” injury and would be reevaluated in four weeks; this means a return in a month is a best-case scenario.
Cehlarik was injured on Friday afternoon in a leg-on-leg collision with Matt Hunwick.
Hadn't seen a ton of replays of it since Friday, but via NESN, here's Cehlarik's injury. pic.twitter.com/eeSyERjrFh— StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) November 26, 2017
Per Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal, Cehlarik is using crutches. Knee sprain? Ligament issue? Either way, not good.
Cehlarik, perennially on the fringe of the NHL roster, appeared to be finally getting comfortable, notching his first NHL goal a few games back.
Here’s to a speedy recovery.
