Peter Laviolette will coach Team USA at world hockey championships for fourth time

Peter Laviolette will return to the bench in May as head coach of the United States men's national team, the organization announced Wednesday, heading into the IIHF World Championships this summer. This decision comes just seven weeks after the Nashville Predators decided to fire the head coach after five-and-a-half seasons where he won a Presidents' Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles and led the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

"It's great to have Peter as our head coach," Chris Drury, general manager of the 2020 U.S. Men's National Team, said in a press release. "He brings significant international experience, both as a player and a coach, and his passion and desire to win align with our goal of bringing home the gold medal."

Laviolette sits 16th all time in NHL wins with 637 over 18 years with four teams. Along with the Predators, he coached the Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he won the Stanley Cup with in 2006, the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. He has also coached the U.S. national team three other times (2004, 2005, 2014). During his 2014 stint, Czech Republic knocked his team out in the quarterfinals at the IIHF World Championships. He coached the national team to a bronze medal at the 2004 World Championships. He also has experience playing for the national team, representing his country in 1988 and 1994, when he served as team captain.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place from May 8 to 24, and will happen in Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland.