Phil Kessel wins every fan at PPG Paints Arena free Big Macs with goal, receives 'Thank you Phil' chant

Phil Kessel doesn't need to buy any more adoration from the Pittsburgh faithful, but scoring goals never hurts his cause. Kessel had a pair in the Penguins' 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday, a win that ultimately clinched a playoff berth for the Penguins, but that was a mere footnote to the real event of the night: Kessel won Penguins fans free burgers.

The Penguins hold a promotion called "McDonald's Big Mac Attack," a two-minute time slot in which, if a Penguins player scores, fans at PPG Paints Arena get a free Big Mac. Kessel attacked the Mac on Thursday, and fans showered him with cheers. It's the second time he's done it this season.

Big Macs for all fans at the game.

Big smiles for all fans at home.

This was Kessel's first goal of the night, coming at the 18:18 mark in the first period. He was in the right place at the right time and poked the puck into the net during a scrum. His second goal came a period later.

The Penguins have overcome a lot this season to get to where they are, including some injuries and slow stretches. But they're right back in the thick of things in April, and that's where they want to be. Even though Pittsburgh is not a top seed entering the playoffs, they still have one of the best players in the world. And that player is Phil Kessel, because... who else has earned burgers for an entire arena twice in one season?