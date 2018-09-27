Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera is being investigated for his role in a Finnish cocaine ring

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera is being looked at as a possible suspect in a Finnish cocaine ring, according to a report.

According a Finnish news service, the 30-year-old Lehtera has been questioned by police in his home country of Finland regarding his involvement in the cocaine ring. Two kilos of coke were reportedly spread around Finland earlier this year, and Lehtera is currently one of the 23 suspects being investigated in the case.

A cottage owned by Lehtera was raided by police earlier this summer as part of the investigation, though it's unknown if any evidence was found during the search. (It was noted, however, that police have already seized more than $750,000 worth of jewelry and valuables as they conduct their investigation.)

Lehtera has reportedly denied involvement in the ring, but representatives from both the Flyers and the NHL have addressed the report and said they will be investigating the situation.

Per GM Ron Hextall:



“We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time.” — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 26, 2018

"We have spoken with Jori Lehterä and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time."" said Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. "I don't have details, so there's nothing to comment on."

"We will be investigating the situation, and will have no further comment pending the completion of that process," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.

Obviously, this isn't an ideal situation for Lehtera to find himself in, especially as he's trying to survive the Flyers' preseason roster cuts. The veteran is coming off the worst season of his professional career, tallying just three goals and eight points in 62 regular-season games last year.