Former Colorado Avalanche general manager and team president Pierre Lacroix has died at the age of 72. The Avalanche confirmed the news on Sunday. According to Le Journal de Québec, Lacroix's cause of death was COVID-19.

Lacroix was the architect behind the Avalanche's two Stanley Cup titles in 1996 and 2001. After establishing himself as a successful player agent, he transitioned to a front office role and turned the Avalanche organization into a perennial powerhouse soon after the team relocated from Quebec to Colorado, bringing in a number of major pieces that contributed to the Avs' run -- including Patrick Roy, Ray Bourque and Rob Blake.

"It is with great sadness that the Colorado Avalanche organization has learned of the passing of Pierre Lacroix," the Avalanche said in a statement. "Pierre was instrumental in not only the team's on-ice success but also building the Avalanche brand into what it is today. His legacy reaches far beyond the NHL level and his impact can be felt throughout all of youth hockey in the Rocky Mountain region. Our thoughts are with the Lacroix family during this difficult time."

Lacroix held the GM role in Colorado until 2006, then served as team president until 2013. One of Lacroix's most notable accomplishments was keeping Joe Sakic in the Nordiques/Avalanche organization for his entire career. Sakic now serves as the team's general manager and EVP.

"Pierre was a visionary and a true leader," said Sakic in a statement. "From the moment he took over as GM, he established a winning culture that spread throughout the organization. As players, we knew he would do everything he could to help the team achieve that goal of hoisting the Stanley Cup. Pierre was instrumental in not only building the Avalanche into a championship team but also in the growth of hockey in Colorado."