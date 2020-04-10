P.K. Subban to host NHL's new show 'Hat Trick Trivia'

While the season is on pause, the NHL decided to find a new way to get their big-name athletes on television with fresh new content: a trivia game show. New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is the host of "NHL Hat Trick Trivia," a weekly, 30-minute program where contestants answer up to three questions for a chance to win prizes like two tickets to any game next season.

Subban is hosting the show out of his Los Angeles home, while contestants will be filmed from their respective homes. There will even be a guest player every week. Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Pat Maroon filled that role this week.

"For me, it is exciting to help during this time," Subban said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "I know how tough it is not only for the NHL, but all the professional sports leagues out there. I think when players can step up and show they care about the league - we can be divided a lot of times - but I think this is a great time for us to show people how much we care about the game and care about the fans."

The prizes will be on a tiered scale. One question right gets the contestant a free hat, two gets them a jersey and a third gets them the tickets. However, they lose everything with just one wrong question.

This isn't the first time Subban has hosted an entertainment program. He hosted last year's NHL All-Star Special and a Just For Laughs gala in Montreal in 2016. The show will debut on April 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the NHL's Facebook, YouTube and IGTV platforms.