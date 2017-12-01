Pledge-O-Rama: November Results and December Pledges

November’s pledges have been tallied.. and now on to December!

Another month is in the books, and with that it’s time to count up all the dough we’ll be sending off to charity for our second month of the Japers’ Rink Pledge-O-Rama! Thanks to all of you (and a much better month for the boys), we’ve raised just over $1000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation!

Did you make a pledge? If so, check the final scorecard to find out how much you owe (and if you notice any discrepancies, please let us know!)*.

Payments should be submitted via Paypal here*; please include the name listed on the spreadsheet in the notes when sending payment.

Please send your pledged amount no later than Wednesday, December 6.

Note: As always, once the donation is made a receipt will be available to anyone who wants to see it to ensure full transparency.

*If you are for any reason unable to pay the amount due, or need more time to pay, please contact us ASAP. If you would prefer to donate on an individual basis, or if you’d like to bump up your total, let us know so we can adjust the total being collected.

Thank you all for your generosity! Now that the bookkeeping is out of the way for November...

Pledges for December are now open!

This month’s contributions will go towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, whose mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Learn more about their work here.

In order to qualify for December pledges, please (try) to have them in by Friday, December 8... although of course we will take your money and give it to a charity whenever you make the pledge because we’re not crazy ;)

Also, since we know this month can get tight financially for a lot of people, please note that the deadline for paying up will be extended to Monday, January 22.

There will be 14 games included in this month’s pledge-o-rama:

Sat 12/2 vs. Blue Jackets

Mon 12/4 vs. Sharks

Wed 12/6 vs. Blackhawks

Fri 12/8 vs. Rangers

Mon 12/11 @ Islanders

Tues 12/12 vs. Avalanche

Thurs 12/14 @ Bruins

Sat 12/16 vs. Ducks

Tues 12/19 @ Stars

Fri 12/22 @ Coyotes

Sat 12/23 @ Knights

Wed 12/27 @ Rangers

Thurs 12/28 vs. Bruins

Sat 12/30 vs. Devils

November’s number was good... December’s can be better! Pledge away, friends.