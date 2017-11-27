PODCAST: Ducks vs. Blackhawks, Tavares to Anaheim, Potential Trades

On this episode, host Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph to break down the Anaheim Ducks' 7-3 defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

On this episode, host Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph to break down the Anaheim Ducks' 7-3 defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Since the game itself was such a lopsided affair, they quickly get into where the Ducks can go from here after having lost consecutive games in a row.

It feels like Anaheim's injuries are simply becoming too much for them to overcome with an internal solution, so Felix and Jake look into potential trade options. With Matt Duchene now off of the trade market, a potential trade target isn't quite as clear. They bring up names like John Tavares, Alex Galchenyuk, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Adam Henrique as guys Anaheim could maybe target, although there just isn't a clear cut guy out there that could be had for the Ducks right now.

We went more in depth on the analysis portion of this episode, so if you enjoy that more as opposed to the traditional recap style that he was have been using, please let us know (@Felix_Sicard, @ReindeerGames91)

If you enjoy the show, be sure to subscribe/leave a review on iTunes, or follow us on SoundCloud.