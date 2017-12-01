PODCAST: Ducks vs. Blue Jackets, Vatanen for Galchenyuk/Drouin?, NHL Expansion Talk
On this episode, Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling Associate Editor CJ Woodling to break down the Anaheim Ducks' 4-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They analyze Adam Henrique's Ducks' debut, Joe Blandisi's first game, the brand new looking pairings, and much more.
On this episode, Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling Associate Editor CJ Woodling to break down the Anaheim Ducks' 4-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They analyze Adam Henrique's Ducks' debut, Joe Blandisi's first game, the brand new looking pairings, and much more.
After having broken down the game, the guys get into the blockbuster Sami Vatanen trade that took place on Thursday. According to Sportsnet's Elliote Friedman, a deal involving Vatanen and Alex Galchenyuk was on the table a few years back, but was eventually nixed. Based on that, and murmurs that Jonathan Drouin may have also been in play in exchange for Vatanen at some point, the question has to be asked: is Anaheim's final return on Vatanen an overall disappointment? It's a question worth asking, and one that they discuss in great detail.
To round out the pod, listener questions get answered, while a conversation on the NHL's next eventual expansion destination is held. This podcast will always be Ducks-centric, but it's fun to touch on some league-wide stuff every now and then.
