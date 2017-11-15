PODCAST: Ducks vs. Bruins Breakdown
Welcome to the NHL, Kevin Roy.
Host Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph to break down Wednesday night's game pitting the Anaheim Ducks versus the Boston Bruins at Honda Center. The two discuss a bounce back game for Corey Perry, another stellar performance by John Gibson, Kevin Roy's very first NHL goal, and much more.
If you enjoy the show, be sure to subscribe/leave a review on iTunes, or follow us on SoundCloud.
