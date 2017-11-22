PODCAST: Ducks vs. Golden Knights, Top Line Struggles, Carlyle Concerns

Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph joins host Felix Sicard to discuss the Anaheim Ducks' 4-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

They discuss the issues surrounding Anaheim's recent struggles at five on five, highlighted in a game where they were out shot attempted 69-28 by the expansion Golden Knights. They also discuss how to fix the Ducks' top line, if injuries are truly to blame, and much more.

