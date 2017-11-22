PODCAST: Ducks vs. Golden Knights, Top Line Struggles, Carlyle Concerns
PODCAST: Ducks vs. Golden Knights, Top Line Struggles, Carlyle Concerns
Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph joins host Felix Sicard to discuss the Anaheim Ducks' 4-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph joins host Felix Sicard to discuss the Anaheim Ducks' 4-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. They discuss the issues surrounding Anaheim's recent struggles at five on five, highlighted in a game where they were out shot attempted 69-28 by the expansion Golden Knights. They also discuss how to fix the Ducks' top line, if injuries are truly to blame, and much more.
If you enjoy the show, be sure to subscribe/leave a review on iTunes, or follow us on SoundCloud.
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019