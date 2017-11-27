PODCAST: Ducks vs. Kings, Perry Woes, Make-or-Break Road Trip
PODCAST: Ducks vs. Kings, Perry Woes, Make-or-Break Road Trip
On this episode, host Felix Sicard breaks down the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
On this episode, host Felix Sicard breaks down the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. He breaks down Kevin Bieksa and his "Superman" punch, a strong game from Kevin Roy, a controversial play from Korbinian Holzer, as well as Corey Perry and the season he’s having.
If you enjoy the show, be sure to subscribe/leave a review on iTunes, or follow us on SoundCloud.
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...