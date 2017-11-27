PODCAST: Ducks vs. Kings, Perry Woes, Make-or-Break Road Trip

On this episode, host Felix Sicard breaks down the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

On this episode, host Felix Sicard breaks down the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. He breaks down Kevin Bieksa and his "Superman" punch, a strong game from Kevin Roy, a controversial play from Korbinian Holzer, as well as Corey Perry and the season he’s having.

