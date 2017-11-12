PODCAST: Ducks vs. Lightning Breakdown

Managing editor JC McDonough joins host Felix Sicard to break down Anaheim’s Sunday night tilt against Tampa Bay, as well as to discuss the induction of Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne into the Hockey Hall of Fame over the weekend.

On this episode, host Felix Sicard is joined by Anaheim Calling managing editor J.C McDonough to break down the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. They get down to the nitty gritty, analyzing John Gibson's strong performance, the Anaheim power play, and much more. Given that Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame over the weekend, the two also discuss the illustrious careers of both players, and perhaps what could have been in Kariya's case.

