PODCAST: Ducks vs. Predators, Ritchie Potential Suspension, Perry Overtime Concerns

On this episode, Felix Sicard and Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph break down the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators. They discuss Filip Forsberg's tendency to take runs at goaltenders, Nick Ritchie mauling Kevin Fiala after a Nashville goal, a strong game from Joe Blandisi, and much more.

Ritchie's penalty on Fiala was especially notable, and the guys spend quite a bit of time discussing whether Ritchie's actions were justified or not, and if they may warrant supplemental discipline from the National Hockey League.

The guys did a live show for this podcast, and fielded questions regarding the fact that Corey Perry sat out the entirety of the overtime, something that's become common place. Is Perry so slow that he can't play at three-on-three, or is head coach Randy Carlyle out line? Surely a lot went into that decision, and the guys try to hit every angle.

