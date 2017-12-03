PODCAST: Ducks vs. Predators, Ritchie Potential Suspension, Perry Overtime Concerns
PODCAST: Ducks vs. Predators, Ritchie Potential Suspension, Perry Overtime Concerns
On this episode, Felix Sicard and Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph break down the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators.
On this episode, Felix Sicard and Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudolph break down the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators. They discuss Filip Forsberg's tendency to take runs at goaltenders, Nick Ritchie mauling Kevin Fiala after a Nashville goal, a strong game from Joe Blandisi, and much more.
Ritchie's penalty on Fiala was especially notable, and the guys spend quite a bit of time discussing whether Ritchie's actions were justified or not, and if they may warrant supplemental discipline from the National Hockey League.
The guys did a live show for this podcast, and fielded questions regarding the fact that Corey Perry sat out the entirety of the overtime, something that's become common place. Is Perry so slow that he can't play at three-on-three, or is head coach Randy Carlyle out line? Surely a lot went into that decision, and the guys try to hit every angle.
If you've been enjoying the show, be sure to follow us on Soundcloud, or subscribe/leave a review on iTunes. Thanks for listening!
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...