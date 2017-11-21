PODCAST: Ducks vs. Sharks Breakdown, Samueli/Kariya, Carlyle/Boudreau Comparison
PODCAST: Ducks vs. Sharks Breakdown, Samueli/Kariya, Carlyle/Boudreau Comparison
Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudoplh joins host Felix Sicard to discuss the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.
Anaheim Calling staff writer Jake Rudoplh joins host Felix Sicard to discuss the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. They briefly discuss Ducks' owner Henry Samueli's pregame address against Florida, and quickly touch on Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. The two break down a strong game from Brandon Montour, Corey Perry's scoring, Reto Berra's play, and much, much more. Oh, and "The Kevin Roy Fan Club" is born.
