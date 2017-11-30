PODCAST: Sami Vatanen Trade Breakdown
PODCAST: Sami Vatanen Trade Breakdown
On this episode, Felix Sicard and Jake Rudolph break down the blockbuster trade that sent Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Adam Henrique, Joe Blandisi, and a third round pick.
On this episode, Felix Sicard and Jake Rudolph break down the blockbuster trade that sent Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Adam Henrique, Joe Blandisi, and a third round pick. They break down where Henrique fits into Anaheim's lineup, Blandisi's chances at the NHL, if Vatanen's departure hurts the Anaheim blueline, and much more.
If you've been enjoying the show, be sure to follow us on Soundcloud, or subscribe/leave a review on iTunes. Thanks for listening!
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...