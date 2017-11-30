PODCAST: Sami Vatanen Trade Breakdown

On this episode, Felix Sicard and Jake Rudolph break down the blockbuster trade that sent Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Adam Henrique, Joe Blandisi, and a third round pick.

On this episode, Felix Sicard and Jake Rudolph break down the blockbuster trade that sent Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Adam Henrique, Joe Blandisi, and a third round pick. They break down where Henrique fits into Anaheim's lineup, Blandisi's chances at the NHL, if Vatanen's departure hurts the Anaheim blueline, and much more.

