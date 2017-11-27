Practice Notes: Bogosian close, Josefson out and power play shuffle

Josefson re-injured his ankle and Bogosian is very close to a return

The Buffalo Sabres have a tough week ahead of them with the Tampa Bay Lightning in town tomorrow night. They’ll end the week with a home and home series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are a few notes reported from practice today:

Jacob Josefson will miss 4 to 6 weeks after re-injuring his ankle.

Seth Griffith cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester.

Zach Bogosian practiced again today. Phil Housley said the defender is a game-time decision tomorrow to make his season debut.

Justin Bailey is out in Rochester with a lower-body injury according to Housley.

The Sabres will decide tomorrow if they want to call up a forward with only 12 healthy currently on the roster. The corresponding move would likely be sending a defenseman down with nine on the roster right now.

Housley made some changes to the power play units:

- PP 1: Eichel-Kane-Reinhart-Antipin-Beaulieu

- PP 2: O’Reilly-Okposo-Pominville-Ristolainen-Moulson

Here were your lines for practice today: