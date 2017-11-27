Practice Notes: Bogosian close, Josefson out and power play shuffle
Josefson re-injured his ankle and Bogosian is very close to a return
The Buffalo Sabres have a tough week ahead of them with the Tampa Bay Lightning in town tomorrow night. They’ll end the week with a home and home series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are a few notes reported from practice today:
- Jacob Josefson will miss 4 to 6 weeks after re-injuring his ankle.
- Seth Griffith cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester.
- Zach Bogosian practiced again today. Phil Housley said the defender is a game-time decision tomorrow to make his season debut.
- Justin Bailey is out in Rochester with a lower-body injury according to Housley.
- The Sabres will decide tomorrow if they want to call up a forward with only 12 healthy currently on the roster. The corresponding move would likely be sending a defenseman down with nine on the roster right now.
- Housley made some changes to the power play units:
- PP 1: Eichel-Kane-Reinhart-Antipin-Beaulieu
- PP 2: O’Reilly-Okposo-Pominville-Ristolainen-Moulson
- Here were your lines for practice today:
#Sabres lines at practice:— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 27, 2017
Kane-Eichel-Reinhart
Pouliot-O’Reilly-Okposo
Nolan-Larsson-Pominville
Moulson-Criscuolo-Girgensons
Josefson absent
Scandella-Ristolainen
McCabe-Antipin
Beaulieu-Falk
Gorges-Bogosian
Tennyson rotating in
