Practice Notes: Bogosian close, Josefson out and power play shuffle

Practice Notes: Bogosian close, Josefson out and power play shuffle

Josefson re-injured his ankle and Bogosian is very close to a return

The Buffalo Sabres have a tough week ahead of them with the Tampa Bay Lightning in town tomorrow night. They’ll end the week with a home and home series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are a few notes reported from practice today:

  • Jacob Josefson will miss 4 to 6 weeks after re-injuring his ankle.
  • Seth Griffith cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester.
  • Zach Bogosian practiced again today. Phil Housley said the defender is a game-time decision tomorrow to make his season debut.
  • Justin Bailey is out in Rochester with a lower-body injury according to Housley.
  • The Sabres will decide tomorrow if they want to call up a forward with only 12 healthy currently on the roster. The corresponding move would likely be sending a defenseman down with nine on the roster right now.
  • Housley made some changes to the power play units:

- PP 1: Eichel-Kane-Reinhart-Antipin-Beaulieu

- PP 2: O’Reilly-Okposo-Pominville-Ristolainen-Moulson

  • Here were your lines for practice today:
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories