Pre-Game - Nucks swim in the tank

Can we get pushback from last season’s loss record against SJ?

Welcome to Hockey Night in California. Again.

After last Thursday’s too hip to play game...

we can hope that Green has made all the roster changes to ensure a hard working lineup tonight.

Not that San Jose is at the top of the charts early either. But, they have won the last 5 contests against the Nucks. And the Sharks have won 5 of their last 6. And the Canucks have lo....how about that game against the Pens? So while we wish the best for Honey Badger, we’re not wishing it tonight.

The confirmed goalies for tonight’s tank tussle are:

Dell - Sharks (Yes, the only game he won last season was against the Nucks)

Markstrom - Canucks - pretty good record against the Sharks. Just not recently. Need to renew the winning record before this decade ends.

To those who have been anxiously waiting on the sidelines for his return, Loui Eriksson will be back with the Twins Bo Sutter? I don’t know. What I do know is that Virt is out. As is Tanev again. Worked out so well in Anaheim, he’s out for 2-3 weeks. Thumb injury. Team claims from blocked shot, but we know was from a failed Dr Strange iphone X magic move. Ugh. Also, much to our dismay, Gaunce will be sitting tonight as well.

Coach’s back-against-the-wall pre-game remarks...

“It’s a battle for ice time right now, we’ve talked about internal competition.” – Coach Green pic.twitter.com/4s6lFhOkeo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 11, 2017

Enjoy the game. This may or may not qualify as an SPW thread. We’re at the mercy of Westy. It may or may not qualify as a game thread. We’re at the mercy of the Canucks: SoCal Road Work Division.