Predators' Filip Forsberg goes through his legs for a sweet goal against the Hurricanes

While everyone was busy watching football on Sunday, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg scored one of the best goals of this NHL season.

During the third period of Nashville's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, Forsberg showcased some elite skill in a tight space just in front of the Carolina net. Forsberg managed to collect a rebound and pivot his body to put the puck through his legs and shoot it into the back of the net. It all came in one quick, fluid motion that allowed him to get off the shot before Hurricanes defenders were able to close in.

It was a very impressive and very fun goal to behold, so enjoy it in all its glory.

It's more impressive at full speed, but here's a look at it slowed down.

That kind of swift, creative thinking under pressure is what often separates great scorers from good ones. This is simply the latest example of Forsberg proving he has the skill and instincts to be classified as the former.

It was the 24-year-old's second goal of the game -- his second multi-goal effort in his last three games -- and his 18th of the year. Unfortunately for the Preds, Sebastian Aho's three-goal showing helped push Carolina to victory.