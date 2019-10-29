Predators gamble on Roman Josi's longevity, sign him to massive eight-year extension
Josi is set to land a massive raise when the deal kicks in next year
The Nashville Predators are planning to keep their captain around for much of the next decade.
It was announced Tuesday that the Predators signed defenseman Roman Josi to an eight-year max extension worth $9.059 annually, totaling around $72 million, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. It makes Josi the third-highest paid defenseman in the NHL.
The extension brings a massive payday and a big raise for Josi, who is currently in the final year of his current contract carrying a $4 million annual cap hit. He will will turn 30 years old before the new deal kicks in next summer.
It's a gamble by Nashville to ink Josi to a huge cap hit that late into his 30s, especially when you look at a team like the Chicago Blackhawks and how they've been handcuffed by the big-money, long-term extension they gave to pillar defenseman Brent Seabrook when he was 30. The drop-off can be steep and sudden, and it can leave teams in a bad spot for years.
But the Predators love what they've seen from Josi over the past few years, both on and off the ice. He has been a pivotal piece on their back end for years and was named the eighth captain in team history before the start of the 2017-2018 season. The two-time All-Star steadily eats minutes on the Preds' top defensive pair and has produced 50-plus points and finished top-10 in Norris voting in four of the past five seasons.
Josi has had a great start to this season as well, racking up five goals (tied for a team lead) and eight assists through his first 11 games of the season.
