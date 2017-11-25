Predators Vs. Blues Recap: Zero My Hero

Apparently, no one said shutout.

Blues Lineup:

Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Magnus Paajarvi

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defense -

Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko

Robert Bortuzzo - Vince Dunn

Starting Goaltender - Carter Hutton

Game Highlights:

The Blues were one of the top scoring teams in the West. The Blues scored eight goals their last time out. The Blues top line are raking up points so fast that the scoreboard is about to tilt. And then Nashville came to town and ruined all the fun. Maybe the Blues were just stunned by how hideous those Preds jersey’s actually are? With all that being said, Ryan Johansen scored early for the Preds. Johansen rang a one timer off the post and into the net. The post was not Hutton’s friend on this shot.

That’s all that Nashville needed to secure the win. That and a lights out performance from their starter Pekka Rinne.

Then more of the same in the third denying Schenn again, again.

Put this one on ice.

Rinne gets his 45th shutout of his career by stopping all of the 34 shots the Blues managed to throw at him. Blues play tonight against the Wild.

Carter Hutton Highlight Real Basically.

Fuck this stick right here - Tarasenko in Russian probably:

Tarasenko didn't need that anymore. pic.twitter.com/AnoIhWd1TP — St. Louis Game Time-Proudly Unver1fied (@StLouisGameTime) November 25, 2017

Chris Thorburn Comments on the Loss.

Chris Thorburn after #stlblues lose to #Preds: "It's definitely a game we can learn from." pic.twitter.com/TAaNhjUImQ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 25, 2017

Player of the game:

Carter Hutton. Yeah, he did give up the first one of the game, but give him credit for a strong game after that. His offense just couldn’t get anything done last night.