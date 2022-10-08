The 2022-23 NHL season opened on Friday with the Nashville Predators scoring a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks in front of the hockey-crazed fans of the Czech Republic. Now the teams will go head-to-head once again on Saturday in Prague as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. Both teams are expected to turn to their backup goalies in the second game of the back-to-back. Nashville newcomers Nino Niederreiter and Kiefer Sherwood both scored in the win and Tomas Hertl delighted his fellow countrymen with a goal for San Jose. But can Nashville pull off the double after Juuse Saros played such a vital role (30 saves) in the win on Friday?

NSH: Captain Roman Josi led the team last year in assists (73) and overall points (96)

SJS: Timo Meier led the team last year in goals (35) and overall points (76)

Why you should back the Predators

After finishing fifth in the NHL Central with 97 points and being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Avalanche, the Predators added Niederreiter during the offseason as a veteran scoring presence on the wing. They also added Sherwood, a former Colorado wing, for depth and both signings paid dividends in the opener with Niederreiter scoring a goal while Sherwood had a goal and an assist.

Matt Duchene and Eeli Tolvanen also scored goals for the Predators but it was Saros who stood out as the best player on the ice. The Sharks got 31 shots on net but Saros stopped 30 of them, including eight saves on the power play to help hold San Jose's special teams unit scoreless in four tries. Backup goalie Kevin Lankinen will hope to have a similarly stout penalty kill in front of him in Saturday's matchup.

Why you should back the Sharks

The scoreline wasn't flattering to San Jose but the Sharks did match up well with the Predators overall statistically. They took 31 shots to Nashville's 32 and actually had a 36-30 advantage in the face-off circle. The Sharks also had a slight Fenwick advantage in 5-on-5 play as they took 51.6% of the shots attempted at full strength.

Fresh off the second 60-point season of his career, Hertl managed a goal in the opener in front of his hometown crowd in Prague. Hertl's forward linemates Luke Kunin and last year's leading scorer Timo Meier assisted on the goal. The Sharks will hope that backup Kaapo Kahkonen can provide a boost in Game 2 as the Finnish keeper has a serious chance of supplanting James Reimer as the top goalie in San Jose.

