Predators vs. Stars odds, line: 2020 NHL Winter Classic picks, predictions from model on 12-4 run

The NHL heads outdoors for a New Year's Day showdown between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at Cotton Bowl Stadium for the 2020 Winter Classic. This is the 12th season the league has held the Winter Classic, and Dallas will be the southernmost site to host the series, which officially began in 2008. The matchup between the Western Conference Central Division foes will be a clash of differing styles, with a potent Predators offense matching up against the Stars' defense-first approach. The puck drops at 2 p.m. ET.

Predators vs. Stars money line: Dallas -119, Nashville -100

Predators vs. Stars puck line: Dallas -1.5 (+216), Nashville +1.5 (-260)

Predators vs. Stars over-under: 5.5

Stars: C Tyler Seguin has five goals and nine points in the last eight games.

Predators: D Roman Josi has seven goals and 13 points in the past seven games.

The model knows the under is 5-1-2 in the Stars' last eight games against Central teams, and they play a strong defensive game backed by quality goaltending. Dallas allows just 2.48 goals per game, led by starting goaltender Ben Bishop, who has a 2.34 goals-against average in 27 starts. Bishop is seventh in the NHL with a .926 save percentage, while backup Anton Khudobin allows 2.29 goals per game and saves 92.9 percent of shots. Five Stars players have blocked more than 50 shots, led by defenseman Esa Lindell's 73.

All-Star center Tyler Seguin and winger Roope Hintz pace the offense for Dallas, which has gone 7-1-1 over the total when hosting Nashville. Seguin leads the team with 32 points and has a team-high 21 assists, including six on the power play. Hintz is the top goal-scorer with 13.

The Predators have gone over the total in five of their last seven games and have the firepower to score goals. Nashville is led by All-Star Roman Josi, who can do it all at both ends of the ice. The Swiss defenseman is 19th in the NHL in points (39) and assists (25), and he is plus-17 to tie for 12th in the league. He also has blocked 61 shots, while fellow defenseman Ryan Ellis leads the team with 72. Ellis also gets into the mix on the offensive end, dishing out 22 assists.

The visiting team has won eight of 11 Winter Classics, and the Predators also have depth, with centers Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Johansen all posting at least 25 points. Josi and Forsberg share the team lead with 14 goals, center Nick Bonino has 13, and Jarnkrok has 12.

