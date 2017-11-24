Preview and GDT - Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks

Game three of four on the road trip goes down tonight in the “House that Gordon Bombay Built”.

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, PRIME

Radio: TSN1290

The Anaheim Ducks (10-8-3) host the Winnipeg Jets (13-5-3) as their road trip continues. The four game stint is not their longest of the year, as they will be away from home for six games in March. Their longest home stand of the season will be 10 straight games during February.

The Ducks are 3-1-0 in their last four games, despite being out-shot 185-104, allowing 49 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights, 42 shots against the San Jose Sharks, 52 shots against the Florida Panthers and 42 shots against the Boston Bruins. Goaltender John Gibson played against the Golden Knights, Panthers and Bruins, saving 135 of 143 during that time for a three game save percentage of .944 (his season total with all 17 games played in .924). Reto Berra saved 40 of 42 against the Sharks. I’m not sure whether Gibson or Berra will start this afternoon, but the one who doesn’t will likely play tomorrow in Los Angeles.

For Winnipeg, Captain Blake Wheeler has only two points in his last five games, Dustin Byfuglien doesn’t have a goal a quarter of the way through the season and the Jets KEEP CHEWING BUBBLEGUM AND KICKING BUTT...AND THEY’RE ALL OUT OF BUBBLEGUM!

Sorry...got a little carried away there.

The Jets are 7-2-1 in their last 10, and sit second in the Central Division with 29 points, trailing only the St. Louis Blues. Patrik Laine has seven goals in his last 10 games, the fourth line of Mathieu Perreault, Joel Armia and Matt Hendricks has combined for five goals and seven assists since being formed four games ago, with Perreault leading them with six points since his return from injury. Connor Hellebuyck will be looking to redeem himself after a less than exemplary outing in the loss against Nashville, but his strong play so far this season has been a big part of the Jets’ success. If he’s struggling, the Jets now have a two-headed monster in net so it’s okay. Steve Mason has been stellar of late, posting a .964 save percentage in his last four appearances, in which he went 2-0-1.

Hopefully both teams didn’t over indulge in the turkey yesterday. Each team has eight American players, but the Ducks have a few injuries (probably too much pumpkin pie, am I right?).

Will Anaheim fly together?

Will the Jets roast the Ducks?

Tune in this afternoon! Same Jets time (3 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets

81 Kyle Connor/ 55 Mark Scheifele/26 Blake Wheeler

27 Nikolaj Ehlers/ 18 Bryan Little/ 29 Patrik Laine

9 Andrew Copp/ 17 Adam Lowry/ 13 Brandon Tanev

85 Mathieu Perreault/ 15 Matt Hendricks/ 40 Joel Armia

44 Josh Morrissey/ 8Jacob Trouba

7 Ben Chiarot/ 33 Dustin Byfuglien

5 Dmitry Kulikov/ 57 Tyler Myers

37 Connor Hellebuyck

Anaheim Ducks

67 Rickard Rakell -- 38 Derek Grant -- 10 Corey Perry

7 Andrew Cogliano -- 21 Chris Wagner -- 33 Jakob Silfverberg

37 Nick Ritchie -- 50 Antoine Vermette -- 63 Kevin Roy

51 Mike Liambas -- 22 Dennis Rasmussen -- 48 Logan Shaw

4 Cam Fowler -- Brandon Montour

47 Hampus Lindholm -- 42 Josh Manson

3 Kevin Bieksa -- 45 Sami Vatanen

1 Reto Berra or 36 John Gibson

Editor’s Note: There is a lot of “Nice guy, tries hard, loves the game” in that Ducks lineup. I count five names I haven’t heard of.