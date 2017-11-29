Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

The Jets visit the Nordiques and Nathan MacKinnon.

Time: 8:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, ALT

Radio: TSN1290

The Winnipeg Jets (15-6-3) visit the Mile High City, as they take on the Colorado Avalanche (11-9-2) tonight in Denver.

After a slow start at home against the Wild on Monday night, the Jets blasted Minnesota apart to the tune of seven straight goals, winning 7-2 with each goal scored by a different Jet. It was a strong showing after being held off the scoresheet for the first time this season in a weekend loss to San Jose.

The Avalanche have gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, with their most recent game a 3-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday. Team captain Gabriel Landeskog was suspended four games following that game for a cross-check to Matthew Tkachuk.

With the captain out, the Avs will have to lean heavily on the play of Nathan MacKinnon. The second best player from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia has 16 points in his last 10 games and has rocketed up the NHL points leaderboard to sit at 26 on the year, which puts him tied for 16th in the league.

The Avalanche have not benefited from good goaltending this year, with Seymon Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier combining for a .902 save percentage, while Connor Hellebuyck and the injured Steve Mason have combined for a .921 save percentage. Hellebuyck and Varlamov get the nods in goal tonight.

This will be the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

Will the Avalanche sweep the Jets aside?

Will the Jets fly high in the Mile High City?

Tune in this evening! Same Jets time (8:30 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets: 15-6-3

Stat Leaders:

Goals: Mark Scheifele (12)

Assists: Blake Wheeler (22)

Points: Schiefele, Wheeler (28)

Goalie Stat Leaders:

Wins: Connor Hellebuyck (13)

Goals Against Average: Hellebuyck (2.31)

Save Percentage: Hellebuyck (.927)

Minutes: Hellebuyck (1,005)

Special Teams: PP 24.7% (4th), PK 78.6% (21st)

Colorado Avalanche: 11-9-2

Stat Leaders:

Goals: Gabriel Landeskog (9)

Assists: Nathan MacKinnon (19)

Points: MacKinnon (26)

Goalie Stat Leaders:

Wins: Semyon Varlamov (7)

Goals Against Average: Bernier (2.99)

Save Percentage: Varlamov (.903)

Minutes: Varlamov (724)

Special Teams: PP 18.7% (18th), PK 76.2% (27th)

Winnipeg Jets

FORWARDS

81 Kyle Connor/ 55 Mark Scheifele/26 Blake Wheeler

27 Nikolaj Ehlers/ 18 Bryan Little/ 29 Patrik Laine

9 Andrew Copp/ 17 Adam Lowry/ 13 Brandon Tanev

85 Mathieu Perreault/ 15 Matt Hendricks/ 40 Joel Armia

DEFENCE

44 Josh Morrissey/ 8 Jacob Trouba

7 Ben Chiarot/ 33 Dustin Byfuglien

5 Dmitry Kulikov/ 57 Tyler Myers

STARTING GOALIE

37 Connor Hellebuyck

Minnesota Wild

FORWARDS

10 Sven Andrighetto -- 29 Nathan MacKinnon -- 96 Mikko Rantanen

17 Tyson Jost -- 13 Alexander Kerfoot -- 37 J.T. Compher

83 Matthew Nieto -- Carl Soderberg -- Blake Comeau

57 Gabriel Bourque -- 47 Dominic Toninato -- 64 Nail Yakupov

DEFENCE

49 Samuel Girard -- 6 Erik Johnson

54 Anton Lindholm -- 4 Tyson Barrie

16 Nikita Zadorov -- 44 Mark Barberio

STARTING GOALIE

1 Semyon Varlamov