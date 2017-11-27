Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Minnesota Wild
Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Minnesota Wild
The Jets return home to face Minnesota, after taking four of eight points on a four-game road trip.
Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3, FS-N
Radio: TSN1290
After going 2-2-0 on their four game road trip, the Winnipeg Jets (14-6-3) return home to face the Minnesota Wild (11-9-3) tonight at Bell MTS Place.
The Jets are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, losing 4-0 while visiting the San Jose Sharks. The news only got worse, when Steve Mason was unable to finish the game with an upper-body injury that was later revealed to be a concussion. This prompted the recall of Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose, with Mason being placed on the injured reserve. Comrie has performed well in 18 games for the Moose so far this season, posting a .927 save percentage and a 8-4-1 record.
The Jets are 7-2-1 at home, while the Wild are 5-6-1 on the road. Minnesota lost their last game, a 6-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets are 4-1-0 so far in 2017-2018 against Central Division foes, and will be looking to improve upon that tonight. Two of those wins came against Minnesota, winning a 4-3 game on October 20th and victorious again via a 2-1 scoreline on Halloween.
Will Minnesota unleash their inner beast?
Will the Jets tame the Wild?
Tune in this evening! Same Jets time (7 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!
Winnipeg Jets: 14-6-3
Stat Leaders:
Goals: Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine (11)
Assists: Blake Wheeler (20)
Points: Schiefele, Wheeler (25)
Goalie Stat Leaders:
Wins: Connor Hellebuyck (12)
Goals Against Average: Hellebuyck (2.33)
Save Percentage: Hellebuyck (.929)
Minutes: Hellebuyck (1,005)
Special Teams: PP 23.7% (6th), PK 78.3% (21st)
Minnesota Wild: 11-9-3
Stat Leaders:
Goals: Jason Zucker (12)
Assists: Eric Staal (13)
Points: Staal (21)
Goalie Stat Leaders:
Wins: Devan Dubnyk (9)
Goals Against Average: Alex Stalock (2.42)
Save Percentage: Stalock (.928)
Minutes: Dubnyk (1,052)
Special Teams: PP 24.6% (4th), PK 83.3% (8th)
Winnipeg Jets
FORWARDS
81 Kyle Connor/ 55 Mark Scheifele/26 Blake Wheeler
27 Nikolaj Ehlers/ 18 Bryan Little/ 29 Patrik Laine
9 Andrew Copp/ 17 Adam Lowry/ 13 Brandon Tanev
85 Mathieu Perreault/ 15 Matt Hendricks/ 40 Joel Armia
DEFENCE
44 Josh Morrissey/ 8 Jacob Trouba
7 Ben Chiarot/ 33 Dustin Byfuglien
5 Dmitry Kulikov/ 57 Tyler Myers
STARTING GOALIE
37 Connor Hellebuyck
Minnesota Wild
FORWARDS
63 Tyler Ennis -- 12 Eric Staal -- 22 Nino Niederreiter
26 Daniel Winnik -- 9 Mikko Koivu -- 64 Mikael Granlund
16 Jason Zucker -- 3 Charlie Coyle -- 59 Zack Mitchell
17 Marcus Foligno -- 7 Matt Cullen -- 10 Chris Stewart
DEFENCE
20 Ryan Suter -- 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin -- 24 Matt Dumba
27 Kyle Quincey -- 23 Gustav Olofsson
STARTING GOALIE
32 Alex Stalock
