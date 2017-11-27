Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Minnesota Wild

The Jets return home to face Minnesota, after taking four of eight points on a four-game road trip.

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, FS-N

Radio: TSN1290

After going 2-2-0 on their four game road trip, the Winnipeg Jets (14-6-3) return home to face the Minnesota Wild (11-9-3) tonight at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, losing 4-0 while visiting the San Jose Sharks. The news only got worse, when Steve Mason was unable to finish the game with an upper-body injury that was later revealed to be a concussion. This prompted the recall of Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose, with Mason being placed on the injured reserve. Comrie has performed well in 18 games for the Moose so far this season, posting a .927 save percentage and a 8-4-1 record.

The Jets are 7-2-1 at home, while the Wild are 5-6-1 on the road. Minnesota lost their last game, a 6-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets are 4-1-0 so far in 2017-2018 against Central Division foes, and will be looking to improve upon that tonight. Two of those wins came against Minnesota, winning a 4-3 game on October 20th and victorious again via a 2-1 scoreline on Halloween.

Will Minnesota unleash their inner beast?

Will the Jets tame the Wild?

Tune in this evening! Same Jets time (7 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets: 14-6-3

Stat Leaders:

Goals: Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine (11)

Assists: Blake Wheeler (20)

Points: Schiefele, Wheeler (25)

Goalie Stat Leaders:

Wins: Connor Hellebuyck (12)

Goals Against Average: Hellebuyck (2.33)

Save Percentage: Hellebuyck (.929)

Minutes: Hellebuyck (1,005)

Special Teams: PP 23.7% (6th), PK 78.3% (21st)

Minnesota Wild: 11-9-3

Stat Leaders:

Goals: Jason Zucker (12)

Assists: Eric Staal (13)

Points: Staal (21)

Goalie Stat Leaders:

Wins: Devan Dubnyk (9)

Goals Against Average: Alex Stalock (2.42)

Save Percentage: Stalock (.928)

Minutes: Dubnyk (1,052)

Special Teams: PP 24.6% (4th), PK 83.3% (8th)

Winnipeg Jets

FORWARDS

81 Kyle Connor/ 55 Mark Scheifele/26 Blake Wheeler

27 Nikolaj Ehlers/ 18 Bryan Little/ 29 Patrik Laine

9 Andrew Copp/ 17 Adam Lowry/ 13 Brandon Tanev

85 Mathieu Perreault/ 15 Matt Hendricks/ 40 Joel Armia

DEFENCE

44 Josh Morrissey/ 8 Jacob Trouba

7 Ben Chiarot/ 33 Dustin Byfuglien

5 Dmitry Kulikov/ 57 Tyler Myers

STARTING GOALIE

37 Connor Hellebuyck

Minnesota Wild

FORWARDS

63 Tyler Ennis -- 12 Eric Staal -- 22 Nino Niederreiter

26 Daniel Winnik -- 9 Mikko Koivu -- 64 Mikael Granlund

16 Jason Zucker -- 3 Charlie Coyle -- 59 Zack Mitchell

17 Marcus Foligno -- 7 Matt Cullen -- 10 Chris Stewart

DEFENCE

20 Ryan Suter -- 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin -- 24 Matt Dumba

27 Kyle Quincey -- 23 Gustav Olofsson

STARTING GOALIE

32 Alex Stalock