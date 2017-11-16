Preview: Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

The second game of three on a West Coast swing gives the Bruins a chance to redeem themselves.

Just The Facts:

What: The Boston Bruins (6-6-4, 16pts, 6th in ATL) visit the Los Angeles Kings (11-5-2, 24pts, 1st in PAC)

When: 10:30 PM EST

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Why do you care: Boston outplayed Anaheim for large portions of their game last night, yet lost by a lopsided 4-2. Los Angeles has lost three in a row, after blowing a strong start to their game. Which team comes ready to play is anybody’s guess.

Where to watch: NESN, SN, FS-W

Where to listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Preview

An odd loss to the Anaheim Ducks last night puts the Bruins in an even weirder place. Their depleted roster passed circles around the Ducks in the offensive zone, but on the lapses in possession, the Ducks were able to capitalize quickly. The late goal in the second period took all the wind out of the Bruins’ sails for the third. At this point in the season, the youth up front was supposed to be the primary concern. It’s a little surprising that the defense made the miscues last night that caused at least two of the goals against.

Los Angeles’ current slide has brought their record back to earth a little bit. They’ve traded a potent scorer in Mike Cammalleri for journeyman center Jussi Jokinen. With a distinct lack of scoring depth beyond Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown, and Tyler Toffoli on the second line, the goal here should be to take the Bruins’ fourth-line energy from last night and parlay it into heavy pressure on the Kings’ top line. That should open up a bit more space for the Bruins “depth” to set up some more offensive zone time. Tonight, let’s hope they capitalize.

Players to Watch:

I coulda sworn that Matt Beleskey was going to score last night. If his energy in the second period last night had kept up for the third, I think the fourth line would have put in one or two goals.

Noel Acciari has been active in his first few games back. Look for him to lay some retaliatory hits on an LA team that likes to play heavy.

Riley Nash takes the body AND plays the puck - and is rewarded for it with points. He’s doing a yeoman’s job in plugging the holes at center.

The Bruins were briefly linked to Jussi Jokinen in the last week. Let’s check out what we may have missed out on.

Anze Kopitar has points in five straight games; Dustin Brown has points in four. Can the B’s defense please watch him, so we don’t have to?

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is somewhat quietly sticking near the top-five in the league in save percentage (.930) and GAA (2.33). The Bruins will need to move the puck much more quickly to beat Quick... and they better do it quick.

NEVER 4GET:

We haven’t yet forgotten this clock fart:

GO BRUINS!