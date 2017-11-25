Preview: Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche 11/25/17 (23/82): Maybe You Don’t Turn The Puck Over...Maybe.

Calgary needs to clean up their BRUTAL play in the defensive end if they plan of being competitive tonight in Colorado.

Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche, 8 PM MT, Pepsi Center, Denver CO

Calgary comes into the Pepsi Center tonight for the final game of their 6 game road trip and this place is a welcome site. Not because the Flames have had a ton of success here (they haven’t), but because it sees the Flames less than stellar road trip come to an end. Calgary is currently on a 2 game losing streak, dropping 2 games they easily should have won. Seemingly out of the blue, the Flames have turned into a turnover machine. T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic were leading the poor play in the defensive end, but last night against the Stars, everyone not named Mark Giordano was absolute trash. Calgary’s top line got back on track with the top 3 figuring in every single Flames goal. The silver lining in this cloud is they are playing the Avs. Remember last season when the Avs tipped in every single goal the Flames scored against them in one contest?

The Avalanche are settling in at home tonight for the first of a 5 game home stand. Colorado just had a 2 game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Minnesota Wild and that loss dropped the Avs to 11th place in the Western Conference. That “11th place” ranking, however, is misleading. The Avs have an 11-8-2 record and this is without former star Matt Duchene. What could decide this contest is special teams. Calgary’s PP has been playing very well and the Avs PK has given up goals in 5 of their 6 games.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

"If Tyson Jost is on Team Canada, that is a significant, significant addition" - @CraigJButton https://t.co/sjeYsXF3iG — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) November 24, 2017

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 Dallas Stars 6

When it comes to collapses, there have been worse, but Friday night was bad. Calgary turned the puck over like they were looking to help the Dallas Stars and found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-4 loss. Glass half full? Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland all found the back of the net, getting that top line going again. Here’s our recap and highlights from NHL.com

Colorado Avalanche 2 Minnesota Wild 3 (SO)

Colorado last took to the ice on Friday night and fell to the Wild 3-2 in a shoot out. The Avs got goals from J.T. Compher and Blake Comeau, but it wasn’t enough to get them their 3rd straight victory. Mile High Hockey has the recap and NHL.com provides the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan-Johnny Gaudreau-Micheal Ferland. The Flames top line got rolling again with 4 goals and accounted for 7 points on the night in Calgary’s 6-4 loss to Dallas. Calgary’s super trio had gone pointless in the Flames 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but prior to that Johnny Gaudreau had points in 10 straight, Sean Monahan had 4 straight PPG and Micheal Ferland had points in 6 straight games as well.

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon (C). As hot as Johnny Gaudreau has been for Calgary, MacKinnon may be even hotter. The point producing centre has 10 (!) points in his last 5 games. He’s found the back of the net only twice, but he’s been finding his teammates. Over the last 5 games MacKinnon has collected 8 assists.