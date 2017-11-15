Preview: Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings 11/15/17 (18/82): Wherever They May Roam

Calgary hits the highways and byways for a 6 game road trip starting with the Red Wings in Detroit tonight.

Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 PM MT, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

Good Bye Saddledome, Hello Road Trip! The Flames just finished up a very successful 7 game home stand by going 5-2-0 and now hit the road for 6 straight starting with the Red Wings tonight in Detroit. Calgary had been struggling with goal scoring for a good chunk of the season, but that appears to be a thing of the past. In their last 4 games they’ve scored 21 goals and no surprise here, they’ve won 3 out of those four. Johnny Gaudreau has really been carrying the Flames lately. The star forward has points in 11 of his last 12 games, including a 3 point effort when the Flames and Red Wings met back on November 9th. Where there is concern right now is between the pipes. Matthew Tkachuk fell on top of Mike Smith during the Flames 7-4 win over St. Louis and Smith left the contest and did not return. Eddie Lack took over and got his first win of the season, but it has yet to be determined how severe Smith’s injury is and how long he will be out.

Detroit is seemingly righting the ship after what was a disastrous start to 2017-18. From October 16 to October 26th the Red Wings dropped 6 straight and sank towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Howard came up on the losing end 4 times in that stretch, but the team has come on as of late. Since losing to Tampa, the Wings have gone 4-2-1 and are inching their way back up the standings.

These two last tangled on November 9th and Calgary came out on the winning end of the equation 6-3. Mark Jankowski and Jaromir Jagr each got their first goals with the Flames this season in a convincing rout of Detroit. A win tonight would give the Flames a season sweep of the Red Wings, something they accomplished as recently as last season.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 7 St. Louis Blues 4

If the best team in the NHL comes to your building and it’s the final game of a very successful home stand, might as well put 7 in and drop the mic. That’s exactly what the Flames did to the 1st place St. Louis Blues. It was a back and forth affair, but the Flames got hot in the 3rd and scored 3 unanswered goals to sink the Blues 7-4. Here’s our recap and the highlights from NHL.com

Detroit Red Wings 1 Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

Detroit last took to the ice on Saturday and fell to Columbus in a shootout 2-1. The loss was their 2nd in a row after winning 2 straight. Jimmy Howard got the start and had his second quality game in net in a row, but the Blue Jackets were able to best the veteran net minder on the 18th attempt during the shootout. Winging It In Motown has the recap and NHL.com provides the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Mark Jankowski (C). It’s safe to say Mark Jankowski is here to stay. The young centre has started putting the puck in the net and his work at the face off dot has been remarkable. Against the Blues Janko was 10-14 on face offs and had his first 3 point night of his career, scoring twice and getting an assist. Jankowski and Jaromir Jagr have given the Flames Bottom 6 some real scoring punch. He now has 4 points in his last 2 games.

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin (C). Larkin is one of the special young talents in the league and he is one of the reasons you can’t take Detroit lightly. Larkin’s 15 points put him 56th in the league in scoring (not too far behind Sean Monahan), but he shouldn’t be that far down the list for long. Larkin has 3 points in his last 5 games and he grabbed an assist in the Red Wings 6-3 loss to the Flames back on November 9th.