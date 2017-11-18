Preview: Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers 11/18/17 (19/82): Philly’s Dropped 3 In A Row & Smith is Back

Both teams will be without players as Matthew Tkachuk and Radko Gudas are suspended.

Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers, 11AM ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA

It’s game two of the Flames 6 game road trip as they swing into the City Of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a Saturday matinee. The Flames are still licking their wounds after getting beaten and beat up by the Red Wings on Wednesday night, 8-2. The Flames have lost Matthew Tkachuk for a game due to being suspended for Unsportsmanlike Conduct for “spearing” during the “brawl” during the 3rd period of the Flames/Wings game. But while one door closes, another opens. The Flames will get Mike Smith back this afternoon after he missed 1 game do to injury. The one game he missed? The 8-2 drubbing by Detroit.

The Flyers come into this contest having struggled in extra time lately. Philly has dropped 3 of their last 8 in either overtime or a shoot out AND they’ve been shut out 3 times over that stretch as well. Former Flames netminder Brian Elliott has been his streaky self. He’s 6-5-2 on the season, but has lost his last 3 starts. In Elliott's defense, the Flyers have scored only 2 goals in his last 3 starts. The Flyers will be short a player too, as Radko Gudas will be facing a long suspension for decapitating, er, slashing Mathieu Perreault in the back on the neck Wednesday night.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Radko Gudas is meeting with player safety in person yet again. Radko, buddy, do better. https://t.co/4vfOZBXdES — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 17, 2017

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 2 Detroit Red Wings 8

We’re going to forget this game happened.

Philadelphia Flyers 2 Winnipeg Jets 3 (SO)

The Flyers last skated on Wednesday night and dropped their 3rd straight, losing to the Jets in a shoot out 3-2. Here are the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Gaudreau (F). It’s been the Gaudreau Show lately as Johnny Hockey has been carrying the Flames offence. He leads the Flames in goals, assists and has 10 points in his last 5 games. He’s also scored in 4 straight. It’s hard to imagine him playing nay better, but he’s playing in front of friends and family today, close to his boyhood home, so this could be an even bigger game for Gaudreau.

Philadelphia Flyers

Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jakub Voracek (F). Vorceck has been on a nice run lately, even though the Flyers have been struggling to get the puck in the net. The Czech product has 7 points in his last 5 games and 11 of his 23 points have come at home.