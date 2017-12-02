Preview: Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers 12/2/17 (26/82): Probably Should Stop McDavid This Time

The Flames and Oilers will clash for the second time this season Saturday night at the Saddledome.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers, 8pm MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Game three of a 4 game home stand finds the Flames and Oilers doing battle for the second time this season. Calgary comes into this contest 7 spots ahead of the Oilers in the West and 3 spots ahead of them in the Pacific. While the Flames top line has been running things, they got a nice surprise with some Bottom 6 scoring the other night against the Coyotes. Mark Jankowski put in two and Sam Bennett, of all people, had helpers on each of Janko’s goals. IF the Flames are going to maintain any hope of staying in the playoff positioning, they’re going to need SOME contributions from that grouping. Not helping matters for the Flames beleaguered bottom lines is the fact that Kris Versteeg is out for months at a time. He sustained a hip injury and there is no real time table for his return.

Speaking of injuries, of all the people the Oilers could afford to lose, Cam Talbot wasn’t one of the them. Edmonton’s work horse keeper was placed on IR this week and the time table for his return is up in the air. While he hasn’t played well this season (10-10-1, 3.00, .903) he isn’t fully to blame. The Oilers aren’t producing goals, scoring 3 goals or less 15 times on the young season. If you want a solid look at the lack of production, this is a prime example. Connor McDavid had a hat trick opening night against the Flames. In the 25 games since that 3 goal effort, the Oilers star has only 8 goals.

As mentioned in the previous paragraph these two have played once this season, a 3-0 Oilers win on opening night. Calgary had no answers for Connor McDavid and Edmonton won going away. The Flames will certainly need to tighten up their defence on McDavid if they plan to even the season series at 1 win a piece. Between the Flames and Oilers PK units this could be a special teams nightmare. Calgary is 30th, Edmonton is 31st.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Cam Talbot To IR. Oilers season on its deathbed. https://t.co/MpWDMVHK8E pic.twitter.com/Z9evdy2xkt — Copper & Blue (@CopperandBlue) November 30, 2017

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 Arizona Coyotes 0

Mike Smith and the Flames welcomed his former team to the Saddledome Thursday night and sent them home 3-0 losers. The NHL’s worst team found out what they were missing in goal as Mike Smith stopped all 28 shots he faced en route to the win. Here’s our recap and the highlights from NHL.com

Edmonton Oilers 4 Toronto Maple Leafs 6

Oh Kris Russell. Russell undid all the good he did by scoring the tying goal with a bizarre play late in the 3rd. The Oilers and Leafs were tied in the 3rd period when the former Flames defenceman spun around and attempted to the clear the puck......but he shot it on his own net, beating his own goalie and gave the Leafs a 5-4 lead. Yup. Copper N Blue has the recap and NHL.com provides the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Defence (D). Calgary struggled to contain Connor McDavid in their last meeting and he made them pay. He scored 3 times on 7 shots and the Flames had no answers. If the Flames have any shot to win, they need to pay a little more attention to McDavid and please.....NO TURNOVERS.

Edmonton Oilers

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Draisaitl (C). Draisaitl is part of the Oilers “holy trinity” of centres and he’s had some serious success against the Flames. In their first meeting he had 2 assists on McDavid’s goals and in his previous 4 meetings, Draisaitl has 2 goals and 3 assists. He’s currently second on the team in points with 19, but he’s only hit pay dirt twice in his last 5 games.