Preview: Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers 12/4/17 (27/82): A Possible Sweep Of The Flyers Is On Tap

The struggling Flyers close out the Flames 4 game home stand tonight at the Saddledome.

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

The Flames are certainly having some troubles lately, but it could be much worse (we’ll get to that in the next paragraph). Calgary has dropped 4 out of their last 6, including 2 on the current home stand at the Saddledome. The Flames 2nd defensive pairing of T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic is still struggling and it might be time to break them up. The Flames top pairing is playing ok, but Dougie Hamilton can’t stay out of the penalty box. Where Calgary has been excelling lately is on the PK. They’ve killed 19 of their last 21 short handed situations and they’ve climbed 2 spots to 29th in the league in PK%. The Flames are also having no issues scoring goals. You’d have to go back to the 8-2 loss at the hands of the Red Wings to find a real stinker on the goal scoring front.

So, remember when we mentioned it could be worse? The Flyers are that “worse.” Philly hasn’t won a game since November 9th, a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Since then the Flyers have gone an unthinkable 0-5-5 and are a short fall from being in the basement of the East. Philadelphia has 7 losses stemming from either OT or a shoot out and 6 of those came in the month of November, 3 of them in a row and 2 of those coming at the hands of the NY Islanders. There’s losing. There’s losing heart breakers. Then there’s losing excruciatingly painful games. That’s what the Flyers are going through. So much hope just getting to the extra frame and then to lose it and one of those losses came by way of Michael Frolik and the Calgary Flames. Poor Brian Elliott. The former Flames keeper is 1-3-5 in his last 9 and if you believe in weird numbers, his record overall is.....6-6-6. Yikes.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

There’s a 10 Things I Hate About You joke here, somewhere, as we discuss what we learned in yesterday’s loss: https://t.co/tx4XdjrEPS — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) December 3, 2017

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 Edmonton Oilers 7

We don’t want to talk about it. Here’s the recap and the highlights from NHL.com

Philadelphia Flyers 0 Boston Bruins 3

The Flyers struggles continued as the Bruins came to town and shut out the home team 3-0. The “good” news for Philadelphia is the game didn’t go to OT or a shoot out. We’re trying here. Broad Street Hockey has the recap and NHL.com provides the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Sam Bennett (C/F). It’s no secret that Bennett has been struggling, but if his last week was any indication, maybe he’s starting to break out of his slump. Bennett had 5 points last week, giving him 8 on the season. He’s been passing the puck lately, but what has to have the Flames excited is the fact that he found the back of the twice in the Flames 7-5 loss to the Oilers Saturday night.

Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux (F). The Ontario native finds himself second on the Flyers in points with 28 and he’s been hot lately. Giroux has 6 points in his last 5 games, including back to back 2 point efforts. He’s played well on the road, collecting 10 points in 12 road games so far this season. He was left off the score sheet in the Flyers 5-4 OT loss to the Flames.