Preview: Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues 11/13/17 (17/82): Red Hot Blues Invade The Saddledome Tonight

The Blues took the first game between these two this season.

Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues, 7PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

The Flames will look to continue their solid play tonight and even the season series with the St. Louis Blues. Calgary has won 5 of their last 8 and a win tonight would cap a VERY successful 7 game home stand. Calgary is currently 4-2-0 at home over that stretch and the last game they played on the road was a 5-2 loss to this Blues team back on October 25th. Calgary has been getting major contributions from the line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland, but more importantly is the fact that the Flames got some scoring from their Bottom 6. Jaromir Jagr and Mark Jankowski scored in the Flames 6-3 win over the Red Wings and Sam Bennett got his first point of the season in that game as well. If Calgary can get that 3rd line scoring on a regular basis things should get very interesting in the Pacific Division.

How about them Blues? St. Louis sits atop the Central Division and the Western Conference with 27 points and they are getting it done in both ends of the rink. The Blues have 3 players with 20+ points and their top line of Schwartz, Tarasenko and Schenn are all a +15. Not to be outdone the Blues goaltending tandem of Carter Hutton and Jake Allen are making it tough on opponents. Hutton sits at 4-0-0 with a Save% of .943 (he’s the backup) and Allen is 9-4-0 with a Save% of .914. Not a bad problem to have. The Blues just had a 3 game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The 5 goals allowed by Jake Allen were the most goals St. Louis had allowed since a 5 goal clunker back on Oct. 12th.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Blues’ Top Line of Schwartz, Schenn, Tarasenko may be the Best combo in the NHL https://t.co/bhYfvhKidU pic.twitter.com/w5GI4IGySH — St. Louis Game Time-No Blue Check (@StLouisGameTime) November 8, 2017

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 Detroit Red Wings 3

If you’re going to break out and score, you might as well do it with style. Thursday night saw Mark Jankowski score his first NHL goal and Jaromir Jagr get his first goal with Flames as well. The win was Calgary’s 4th in 6 tries during a 7 game home stand. Here’s our recap and the highlights from NHL.com

St. Louis Blues 2 NY Islanders 5

The Blues had a short 2 game home stand and saw a 3 game winning streak snapped at the hands of the NY Islanders. Jake Allen had a tough night stopping only 14 of the 18 shots he faced before being replaced by Carter Hutton. St. Louis Game Time has the recap and NHL.com provides the highlights.

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Micheal Ferland (F). Ferland has goals in 4 of the Flames last 5 games and is really thriving on Calgary’s top line. He’s 6th on the Flames in points and more importantly, Ferland has only taken 7 PIM this season. Not only is he playing well during his 5 v 5 shifts, but Glen Gulutzan has started giving Ferland time on the PP as well.

St. Louis Blues

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Schenn (C). Schenn is the definition of a hot player. Schenn is second on the team in points with 20, but it’s his play as of late that has him near the top of the Blues scoring leaders. Schenn has 9 points (2G 7A) in his last 5 games with 4 of those coming in a 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.