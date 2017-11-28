Preview: Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know.

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Carolina Hurricanes, 10-8-4, 24 points, 7th Metro, 11th East

@

Columbus Blue Jackets 15-8-1, 31 points, 2nd Metro, 3rd East

Season Series

10/10/2017 CBJ 2 @ CAR 1 (OT)

11/10/2017 CAR 3 @ CBJ 1

11/28/2017 CAR @ CBJ

12/16/2017 CBJ @CAR

Stats Preview

Carolina Columbus 2.91 (16) GPG 2.75 (24) 2.95 (14) GAPG 2.25 (2) 15.8% (27) PP% 8.9% (31) 77.3% (22) PK% 84.5% (5) 55.45% (1) EV Corsi % 52.66% (3) 98.6 (25) EV PDO 101.1 (9) Jeff Skinner, 9 G Leader Josh Anderson, 8 Teuvo Teravainen, 13 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 11 Teuvo Teravainen, 21 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 16 Justin Williams, 18 PIM Leader Josh Anderson, Zac Dalpe, 13 5-4-3 Home / Road 8-4-0 6-3-1 Last 10 6-4-0

Probable Lineups

A NOTE ABOUT THE CBJ LINEUP: We won’t know if Matt Calvert or Alexander Wennberg will play until this afternoon, and I’m going to be in Cleveland literally all day and unable to update it. So, as a result, I am assuming neither play. Don’t hate me if one or both do make their return.

Sebastian Aho Jordan Staal Teuvo Teravainen Brock McGinn Victor Rask Elias Lindholm Jeff Skinner Derek Ryan Justin Williams Joakim Nordstrom Marcus Kruger Josh Jooris Jaccob Slavin Justin Faulk Noah Hanifin Brett Pesce Klas Dahlbeck Haydn Fleur Scott Darling Cam Ward Columbus Blue Jackets Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Josh Anderson Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Oliver Bjorkstrand Sonny Milano Nick Foligno Cam Atkinson Tyler Motte Lukas Sedlak Jordan Schroeder Zach Werenski Seth Jones Jack Johnson David Savard Ryan Murray Markus Nutivaara Joonas Korpisalo Sergei Bobrovsky Carolina HurricanesColumbus Blue Jackets

Preview

After last night’s loss in Montreal in which the power play went an abysmal 0-5 and slipped to 6/67 on the season, let’s check in on the coaching staff:

Torts saying “this is my last night that I’m speaking on the power play” is one of my favorite quotes of the season. Total frustration. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) November 28, 2017

This is fine, we’re all fine here, now. Cool. So! Tonight the Blue Jackets look to right the ship as the Hurricanes come to town. To fix the things that ail them, the Blue Jackets will have to find ways to start games faster and score more goals. Both of those are easier said than done.

Expect Joonas Korpisalo to get the start on the second night of a back to back in Nationwide Arena tonight. Alexander Wennberg and Matt Calvert traveled with the team to Montreal last night and could plausibly return to the lineup tonight.

The second power play unit created several chances last night, driving play below the hash marks and creating rebounds and chaos all around Carey Price’s net. That was excellent to see. The first unit? Well, the had some pretty passes between Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones and that’s about it. I would hope that Torts would give the second unit the majority of time tonight as a result of their play last night.

This team has to find ways to start scoring goals and capitalizing on chances. Players like David Savard, Oliver Bjorkstrand (APB out for #28), and Cam Atkinson need to play to their potential. Tonight would be a great way to start that trend.

Go Jackets.