Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 7:00 EST

Verizon Center - Washington D.C

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Japers’ Rink

Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-8-1, 35 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East

@

Washington Capitals, 14-11-1, 29 points, 5th Metro, 7th East

Season Series

12/2/17 CBJ @ WSH

2/6/18 WSH @ CBJ

2/9/18 CBJ @ WSH

2/26/18 WSH @ CBJ

Stats Preview

Washington Columbus 2.85 (19) GPG 2.76 (23) 3.08 (22) GAPG 2.36 (3) 20.2% (14) PP% 8.8% (31) 77.8% (22) PK% 83.9% (5) 48.23% (25) EV Corsi % 52.52% (4) 101.2 (8) EV PDO 100.9 (11) Alex Ovechkin, 18 G Leader Josh Anderson, 10 Evgeny Kuznetsov, 20 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 12 Evgeny Kuznetsov, 28 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 18 Tom Wilson, 57 PIM Leader David Savard, 16 8-5-0 Home / Road 7-4-1 6-4-0 Last 10 8-2-0

Probable Lineups