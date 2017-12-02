Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
Here’s what you need to know.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Verizon Center - Washington D.C
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Japers’ Rink
Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-8-1, 35 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East
@
Washington Capitals, 14-11-1, 29 points, 5th Metro, 7th East
Season Series
12/2/17 CBJ @ WSH
2/6/18 WSH @ CBJ
2/9/18 CBJ @ WSH
2/26/18 WSH @ CBJ
Stats Preview
|Washington
|Columbus
|2.85 (19)
|GPG
|2.76 (23)
|3.08 (22)
|GAPG
|2.36 (3)
|20.2% (14)
|PP%
|8.8% (31)
|77.8% (22)
|PK%
|83.9% (5)
|48.23% (25)
|EV Corsi %
|52.52% (4)
|101.2 (8)
|EV PDO
|100.9 (11)
|Alex Ovechkin, 18
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 10
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, 20
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 12
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, 28
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 18
|Tom Wilson, 57
|PIM Leader
|David Savard, 16
|8-5-0
|Home / Road
|7-4-1
|6-4-0
|Last 10
|8-2-0
Probable Lineups
|Artemi Panarin
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Josh Anderson
|Boone Jenner
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Nick Foligno
|Sonny Milano
|Alexander Wennberg
|Cam Atkinson
|Tyler Motte
|Lukas Sedlak
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Zach Werenski
|Seth Jones
|Jack Johnson
|David Savard
|Scott Harrington
|Markus Nutivaara
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Alex Ovechkin
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Tom Wilson
|Jakub Vrana
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|T.J. Oshie
|Tyler Graovac
|Lars Eller
|Devante Smith-Pelly
|Chandler Stephenson
|Jay Beagle
|Alex Chiasson
|Brooks Orpik
|John Carlson
|Dmitri Orlov
|Matt Niskanen
|Christian Djoos
|Madison Bowey
|Braden Holtby
|Philipp Grubauer
