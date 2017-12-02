Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Verizon Center - Washington D.C
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Japers’ Rink

Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-8-1, 35 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East
@
Washington Capitals, 14-11-1, 29 points, 5th Metro, 7th East

Season Series

12/2/17 CBJ @ WSH
2/6/18 WSH @ CBJ
2/9/18 CBJ @ WSH
2/26/18 WSH @ CBJ

Stats Preview

Washington Columbus
2.85 (19) GPG 2.76 (23)
3.08 (22) GAPG 2.36 (3)
20.2% (14) PP% 8.8% (31)
77.8% (22) PK% 83.9% (5)
48.23% (25) EV Corsi % 52.52% (4)
101.2 (8) EV PDO 100.9 (11)
Alex Ovechkin, 18 G Leader Josh Anderson, 10
Evgeny Kuznetsov, 20 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 12
Evgeny Kuznetsov, 28 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 18
Tom Wilson, 57 PIM Leader David Savard, 16
8-5-0 Home / Road 7-4-1
6-4-0 Last 10 8-2-0

Probable Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Nick Foligno
Sonny Milano Alexander Wennberg Cam Atkinson
Tyler Motte Lukas Sedlak Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zach Werenski Seth Jones
Jack Johnson David Savard
Scott Harrington Markus Nutivaara
Sergei Bobrovsky
Joonas Korpisalo
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin Nicklas Backstrom Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana Evgeny Kuznetsov T.J. Oshie
Tyler Graovac Lars Eller Devante Smith-Pelly
Chandler Stephenson Jay Beagle Alex Chiasson
Brooks Orpik John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov Matt Niskanen
Christian Djoos Madison Bowey
Braden Holtby
Philipp Grubauer
