Preview: Deep in the Heart of Cleveland
The Cleveland Monsters will take on the Texas Stars on Friday and Saturday.
Texas Stars at Cleveland Monsters
Friday, November 24th, 2017; 1pm
AND
Saturday, November 25th, 2017; 7pm
Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online
Twitter: @TexasStars, @Monstershockey
Cleveland Monsters, 7-4-2-2, 18 points, .600 win%, 3rd Central, 6th West
vs
Texas Stars, 9-8-0-1, 19 points, .528 win%, 4th Pacific, 9th West
The Cleveland Monsters and Texas Stars are set to play two of their four-game season series this weekend.
The Monsters must keep the lead. This season the Stars have not won a game when trailing after any period. Once the Monsters get the momentum they must keep it going.
Keep an eye on Travis Morin. He’s a dangerous man to have open around the net. Once Morin spots a scoring chance he will do everything in his power to make it happen.
Both teams are less than stellar on the power play. If the Monsters can stay strong on the penalty kill, they can easily take down the Stars.
Season Series
11/24/2017
11/25/2017
12/16/2017
03/16/2018
Stats Matchup
-
