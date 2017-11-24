Preview: Deep in the Heart of Cleveland

The Cleveland Monsters will take on the Texas Stars on Friday and Saturday.

Texas Stars at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, November 24th, 2017; 1pm

AND

Saturday, November 25th, 2017; 7pm

Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online

Twitter: @TexasStars, @Monstershockey

Cleveland Monsters, 7-4-2-2, 18 points, .600 win%, 3rd Central, 6th West

vs

Texas Stars, 9-8-0-1, 19 points, .528 win%, 4th Pacific, 9th West

The Cleveland Monsters and Texas Stars are set to play two of their four-game season series this weekend.

The Monsters must keep the lead. This season the Stars have not won a game when trailing after any period. Once the Monsters get the momentum they must keep it going.

Keep an eye on Travis Morin. He’s a dangerous man to have open around the net. Once Morin spots a scoring chance he will do everything in his power to make it happen.

Both teams are less than stellar on the power play. If the Monsters can stay strong on the penalty kill, they can easily take down the Stars.

Elaine Shircliff Season Records - Monsters vs Stars - 11.23.2017

Season Series

11/24/2017

11/25/2017

12/16/2017

03/16/2018

Stats Matchup