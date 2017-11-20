Preview, GDT and Roster Update

A whole bunch of Winnipeg Jets news in one quick and easy article.

Happy Monday to all!

We will get to the talk about the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Nashville Predator in a bit, but first a quick recap of what has emerged since the Jets beat the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Toby Enstrom exited the game against the Devils in the second period and did not return. The team later shared that the diminutive defender is going to miss eight weeks with a lower body injury, with Enstrom being place on injured reserve.

In response to this, the team called up Tucker Poolman to fill Toby’s roster spot, and maintain the seven defender strength of the Jets roster. Poolman scored his first pro point with the Manitobas Moose on Friday, but will watch from the pressbox tonight as Ben Chiarot enters the lineup. The rationale for that decision is likely that Toby and Chiarot both shoot left handed, while Poolman is a righty.

In other Jets news, the attempted decapitation of Mathieu Perreault earned Radko Gudas a ten game suspension. It was more of a Midas touch than a Gudas touch, because Perreault played terrifically from that point froward, having scored two and added a helper since.

And now for something completely different

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets (12-4-3) play their Central Division rival Nashville Predators (11-6-2) for the first time of the 2017-2018 NHL season.

The Predators, like every other team in the Division, have been doing alright so far this season. They are lead in scoring by Filip Forsberg, with 20 points in 19 games, and PK Subban, who has 14 points in 19 games (Shea Weber has 13 points in 20 games, for those keeping track at home).

Both teams are coming off of 5-2 wins on Saturday, with the Jets beating the Devils and the Preds topping the Colorado Avalanche. Nashville has won six of its last seven, while the Jets are 8-1-1 in their last 10.

Connor Hellebuyck faces Pekka Rinne in the net tonight.

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Ben Chiarot/Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov/Tyler Myers

Connor Hellebuyck

Nashville Predators

9 Filip Forsberg - 92 Ryan Johansen - 33 Viktor Arvidsson

22 Kevin Fiala - 8 Kyle Turris - 15 Craig Smith

46 Pontus Aberg - 13 Nick Bonino - 19 Calle Jarnkrok

55 Cody McLeod - 10 Colton Sissons - 20 Miikka Salomaki

59 Roman Josi - 14 Mattias Ekholm

25 Alexei Emelin - 76 P.K. Subban

2 Anthony Bitetto - 52 Matt Irwin

35 Pekka Rinne

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, FS-TN

Radio: TSN1290