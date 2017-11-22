Preview: Monsters, Admirals Battle For Third Time in a Week
Preview: Monsters, Admirals Battle For Third Time in a Week
This time the two meet in Milwaukee.
Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals
Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017
8pm est
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online
Twitter: @mkeadmirals , @Monstershockey
Cleveland Monsters, 7-4-2-1, 17 points, .607 win%, 2nd Central, 5th West
vs
Milwaukee Admirals, 8-7-0-0, 16 points, .533 win%, 5th Central, 8th West
For the third time in a week, the Cleveland Monsters and Milwaukee Admirals will face off against one another.
Each time the two have played, the roster has been different than the time before. Tonight's game will be no different.
Missing from the Admirals will be Pontus Aberg (F), Freddy Gaudreau (F), and Juuse Saros (G). While not the best on the team, half of Aberg's season points were tallied against the Monsters. Having him off the ice will work in the Monsters favor.
Added to the Admirals are Joonas Lyytinen and Anders Lindback (G). Lyytinen was recalled from the Norfolk Admirals where he tallied two goals over the weekend. He is one the Monsters will need to watch since Lindback is hungry to prove he belongs in the AHL. Lindback has been Pekka Rinne's backup during his time with the Predators. Before being called up, Lindback was the starting netminder for the Admirals posting an incredible 8-3 record and a .918 save percentage. Look for the Admirals to start Lindback in tonight's game.
Cameron Gaunce will be serving a three-game suspension starting tonight due to a boarding incident he was involved in on Saturday night. It's a good thing Gabriel Carlsson was sent to Cleveland. Defense is a bit sparse for the Monsters.
Staying calm and out of the box will lead to the Monsters success. The Admirals do not want to drop three games in seven days. Especially against the same team. Tension will be high and the Admirals will look to turn the momentum by dropping gloves. As I said in Thursday's preview, do not oblige Oligny or, quite frankly, anyone else. When the Admirals become frustrated they play sloppy hockey. Let them get frustrated.
Season Series
11/16/2017 – Monsters (5) vs Admirals (3) – preview - recap
11/18/2017 – Monsters (3) vs Admirals (1) – preview - recap
11/22/2017
12/22/2017
12/23/2017
01/10/2018
01/23/2018
04/04/2018
Stats Matchup
-
